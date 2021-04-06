Billie Eilish Talks About Her Hair Transformation; Says 'it Took 6 Weeks To Accomplish'

Grammy winner Billie Eilish has been making headlines ever since she underwent a hair transformation. The singer has ditched her neon-green and black hair colour scheme in favour of buttery blonde tresses. Not only has the singer's look changed dramatically, but she also had to wear a wig for several weeks as the transformation took place before she was able to reveal the final result to the world. Billie Eilish recently took to Instagram to interact with her fans with an ‘ask me a question’ session. And by the looks of the question, fans could not believe that the singer underwent a hair transformation as they asked many questions about her new hair.

When a fan inquired if her hair was harmed as a result of the bleaching process, the singer said that her hair is actually very healthy and that she was not expecting it. She revealed that it is in reality better than it has been in a long time. Another fan inquired as to why she shaved her head, and the singer explained that it took six weeks to complete, posting a photo of herself on January 16 this year after the first round of bleaching. Billie also revealed that on January 15, one day before having her hair bleached, she took one last photo of her old hair. Take a look at Billie Eilish’s Instagram posts below.

According to People magazine, Eilish's hairstylist recently revealed some details about the change, writing in a since-deleted post that she had been gradually easing up the singer's pure black locks, leading fans to assume she was wearing a wig when she appeared at the Grammys just days before the big reveal. Lissa Renn wrote about Eilish's hair transformation a month ago and included a few photos of her during the process. She also revealed that the process is real when one is doing it right. She added that it took 6 weeks and a half to get all the dark off of her ends without harming it, with Billie following her strict hair care regime. The stylist said that they really cherished every one of the phases of lifting the hair colour too but the outcome is [fire emoji]".

Image Source: Billie Eilish Instagram

