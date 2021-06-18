Billie Eilish's Rumoured BF Matthew Vorce Apologises For His Racist And Homophobic Remarks

Billie Eilish's rumoured boyfriend Matthew Vorce is known for his films like Little Monsters, Dark Hours: Typee and It Wasn't Me. The actor recently apologized for his offensive posts and languages used in the past. He had used racist and homophobic language in several incidents. He mentioned that he takes full responsibility for his actions. Take a look at what Billie Eilish's rumoured boyfriend had to say about the same.

Billie Eilish rumoured boyfriend apologizes for his offensive actions

Matthew Vorce apologised on his Instagram Story for the "offensive" remarks he used on social media in the past. "I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past," he wrote. The language he used was hurtful and irresponsible and he understood how offensive those words were. He added, "Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter." Matthew continued, "I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context."

He mentioned that this was not how he was raised and it is not what he stands for. Matthew added, "I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused." He concluded by writing that he will be taking full responsibility and continues to hold himself accountable for his actions. Vorce publicly apologized after followers of Eilish, 19, discovered tweets and Facebook postings in which he allegedly used harsh language and slurs about Black and LGBT people. In 2012, he allegedly referred to Adele as "British Miss Piggy."

About Billie Eilish's "I love girls" post

When Billie shared a few pictures from the shoot of her latest song Lost Cause, she received a lot of flak for writing that she loved girls in her caption. Her followers seemed confused as they thought that she might have casually revealed her sexual preference. Some of them called her out for dating an alleged homophobic and racist, Matthew. She was also accused of "queerbaiting". When People asked about Matthew's apology, Billie's reps had no comments.

A look at Billie Eilish's songs

Billie Eilish songs like Ocean Eyes, Don't Smile At Me rose her to fame. She recorded her first studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019. Billie Eilish songs like Idontwannabeyouanymore, Six Feet Under, When the Party's Over, Wish You Were Gay and Bad Guy garnered her immense popularity over the years. She recently released Your Power and Lost Cause which are a part of her album Happier than Ever.

