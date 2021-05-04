Billie Hayes, 'HR Pufnstuf' Actor Dies At The Age Of 96 In Los Angeles

Veteran American actor Billie Hayes passed away on April 29, 2021, at Cedar’s Hospital in Los Angeles. Billie Hayes' age at the time of her demise was 96. She was most popularly known for her portrayal of comically wicked witch Witchiepoo on the 1969-70 Saturday morning live-action children's show titled H.R. Pufnstuf. Here is everything you need to know about the late actor and her popular works over the years.

Billie Hayes' death

American television, film, and stage actor Billie Hayes' died a few days ago because of natural causes and old age. Her death was announced by her family. Hayes was best known for her portrayal of the comical witch Witchiepoo on Sid and Marty Krofft’s show H.R. Pufnstuf from 1969 to 1970. She reprised her character of Witchiepoo on The Paul Lynde Halloween Special and the series finale of The Banana Splits Adventure Hour.

The late actor started working in the entertainment industry at the age of nine, tap dancing in local theatres, and continued to perform as a teenager in Chicago before moving to New York City. Hayes is also well-known for her theater work, including starring as Mammy Yokum in the original 1956 Broadway production of Li’l Abner, as well as the 1959 film adaptation and a 1971 TV special. She appeared on the soap opera General Hospital as Robert Scorpio's mentor, O'Reilly, in 1981 and 1985, and did the voiceover for the character Mother Mae-Eye on the animated series Teen Titans and the character Granny Applecheeks in The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy.

The actor is also known for her voice works and has given her voice for films like The Further Adventures of SuperTed, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Johnny Bravo, W.I.T.C.H., The Batman, TaleSpin, The Brothers Flub, Bubble Guppies, Rugrats, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Duckman among many others. She retired from acting in the year 2016, at the age of 91. Hayes founded an animal rescue organization named Pet Hope in 1984 to care for and find homes for abandoned animals. The late actor used to offer autographed photos for donations to Pet Hope.

Image Credits: Bewitchedhistory Instagram Account