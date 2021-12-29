Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher, Grandmother Debbie Reynolds On Death Anniversary

Billie Lourd remembered her late grandmother and mother Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher on their death anniversary. Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016, and her mother Debbie Reynolds passed away just one day after that. Lourd took to her Instagram and paid tributes to her mother and grandmother through emotional posts.

Billie Lourd remembered her late mother, Carrie Fisher, in an emotional post and spoke about her complicated relationship with grief, five years after her mother's death. Sharing a throwback photo the actor wrote, "People always ask me what stage of grief I’m in. And my answer is never simple. I’m in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day. My grief is a multi-course meal with many complicated ingredients." She added, "Ps for anyone wondering why I’m posting this on the 26th it’s the 27th here down under (aka Tomorrowland) so what better thing to post for my Momby’s Australian death anniversary."

She also shared an emotional video of herself singing Fleetwood Mac's Landslide, as she paid tribute to her late mother. As she shared the video she wrote, "Take your broken heart and turn it into art bathtub series✨goes down down unda! It has been 5 years since my Mom died (I don’t like to say lost - it makes it sound like I could find her like I find my car in a parking lot when I don’t remember where I parked it - I always find my car - I can’t find my Mom). "

Lourd then shared a throwback photo to mark her grandmother Debbie Reynolds's death anniversary. The image features Lourd as a toddler, reaching her hand out to her mom, Carrie Fisher. while Reynolds smiles as she crouches down next to her daughter and granddaughter.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds death

Fisher was on a commercial flight on December 23, 2016, from London to Los Angeles when she suffered a medical emergency around fifteen minutes before the aircraft landed. After being in intensive care for four days, Fisher died at the age of 60 at the UCLA Medical Center, the cause of her death was later revealed as cardiac arrest. On December 28, 2016, the day after Fisher's death, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke at the home of her son, Todd, where the family was planning Fisher's burial arrangements. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she died later that afternoon.

(Image: Instagram/@praisethelourd)