Billy Connolly Reveals He Would Return To Acting 'if Something Nice Comes Up'

The comedy legend, Billy Connolly who has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease recently revealed in an interview that he still garners the ambition of acting and would return to it. He also admitted that his condition has decided that he would never perform stand-up again. However, if the appropriate project came up, Connolly would consider acting again. In an interview with The Scotsman, the 77-year-old said: “I'd maybe act again if a nice thing came up”.

Read - Raj Thackeray Downplays Coronavirus Outbreak, Calls It 'another Name In Disease List''

This revelation in the interview came after Connolly went public with his disease in 2013 and recently even explaining that he is “finished with the stand-up”. While speaking to another news outlet, the legendary comedian explained that it was “lovely” and it was “lovely being good at it”. However, according to the 77-year-old, an individual needs a “good brain” for comedy and his brain works differently post-diagnoses of Parkinson's.

'Don't let Parkinson's define you'

While talking in the interview, Connolly also made it clear that he will not let Parkinson's disease define him. He said, “I don't think you should let Parkinson's define you and all your pals are Parkinson's people”. According to him, it is not good for the patient to have lunch with or spend time with the people who have been diagnosed with the same condition.

Read - German Disease Control Declares Italy 'risk Area'

Connolly also explained the difficult side of being a patient of Parkinson's and revealed that gets “upset” because certain things go wrong including brain going adrift and other effects on one's body. The 77-year-old also said that sometimes “you walk like a drunk man” which can lead to the fear of judgement. Sometimes, what's more, severe is that Connolly sometimes has trouble in getting money into his wallet and the waiter has to “take it from you and put it in”.

Meanwhile, another celebrity who recently revealed of being diagnosed with Parkinson's was Ozzy Osbourne, last month. The 71-year-old British Singer admitted that he was in constant pain throughout 2019 before saying that it was the most miserable time of his life. Speaking at an interview in the US, he said that his problems started after he fell at his home last April and underwent surgery. Explaining the disease she said that it wasn’t like a death sentence but it does affect nerves in the body making life unpredictable.

Read - America Braces For Disease Spread As Outbreaks Worsen In Italy, Iran

Read - Maha Govt Plans Disease Control Institute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.