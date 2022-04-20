The Oscars 2022 made headlines for several notable events including Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett. The actor walked up to the stage and slapped Chris, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which is due to a medical condition, Alopecia.

While several actors and popular celebrities have voiced their opinions about the matter, former Academy Awards host Billy Crystal has reacted to the incident yet again while stating that Chris Rock's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith wasn't a great one.

Billy Crystal's reaction to Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock

During an episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, Billy Crystal, who has hosted the Oscars nine times between 1990 and 2012, opened up about the interaction between Will Smith and Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage. When he was asked whether Chris Rock's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith was out of line or not, he stated that it wasn't a great one while adding that it was misplaced. He further mentioned that though he loves Chris and they both are friends with each other he still thought that it was wrong.

Furthermore, Billy Crystal also recalled his initial reaction to the incident when he called it a crime and added that it was a fortunate thing that the fist wasn't closed. "Uh-oh. Uh-oh," said Crystal, of his reaction. "And then, fortunately –– it was a horrible thing and it's a crime –– the fortunate thing is it wasn't a closed fist. 'Cause then you might have had a Kermit Washington situation," he added.

Stating further, he also praised Chris Rock for handling himself well during the incident and added how he was concerned about Will Smith's mental health. He said, "I thought Chris handled himself as well as he could and to keep it together. It was a shocking moment that I was concerned very much for the mental state of Will. I was very worried and concerned and shocked by the aftermath of that too."

Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars feud

The altercation between the actor and Chris Rock came after the latter attempted a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness as he said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." This did not sit well with the King Richard actor, who walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian. He then made his way back to his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out your mouth."

(Image: AP)