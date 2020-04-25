Billy Porter Spills The Beans On His Character In 'Cinderella'; Calls It 'genderless'

Hollywood actor Billy Porter recently opened up about his character in the upcoming film, Cinderella. In a Live interview with a leading news portal, Bill Porter said that he is playing the role of the Fairy Godmother in the film. He also revealed that his character in Cinderella will be "genderless" and "non-conforming."

The actor also revealed that he has completed the filming of his role before the production was asked to shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Talking about his role, he said that he finds ‘magic’ to be “genderless.”

He also said, "We have all these sort of genders that we've put on things and it doesn't actually matter". He said that it is not about sex, nor about gender and sexuality but it is about magic. He emphasized that it is about being someone’s fairy godmother, father, or whatever one wants to call it.

Billy Porter also gave a few insights about the details of his costume in the film. He said that it is gold. He also said that there are pants, skirts, heels, wands, and many more things.

More about the film

Apart from Billy Porter playing the role of a Fairy Godmother, the film also stars Camila Cabello as Cinderella, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Idina Menzel as Cinderella's stepmother and Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan. The modern musical fairy tale film, Cinderella, is being helmed and written by Kay Cannon. The film is expected to hit the silver screen in February 2021, worldwide.

