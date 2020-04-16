Billy Porter gives 'Quarancut' to partner Adam Porter Smith, watch video

Fashion icon Billy Porter who is known for his sartorial dressing sense is stepping into the shoes of men’s grooming business amid the lockdown. On April 13, Barba Men’s Grooming Boutique, a barbershop in New York City, launched the first edition of its ‘Quarancuts Virtual Hair School,’ featuring actor Billy Porter and his husband Adam Porter-Smith.

Video of Billy Porter giving haircut to husband

Read: Oscars 2020: Billy Porter's Gown Has Secret Ties To The Historic Kensington Palace

Read: Billy Porter Slays In A Unique Hat, Becomes Meme Material For His Grammy 2020 Look

In the Instagram video shared by the barbershop, the salon’s founder and celebrity barber Xavier Cruz demonstrated Porter show how to go about the procedure of giving a haircut to his partner Adam. In the video, fans can catch a glimpse of Porter who is excited to give his husband a great makeover while he was sceptical whether he will be able to emerge out successful or not.

Cruz said in the video that during these tough times, he knows that a lot of people are doing their haircut and uploading selfies of the same on social media which is beautiful to watch. He also added that many are asking their family members to cut their hair but they’re not exactly professionals. So this led the company to launch Quarancuts Virtual Hair School. Not wasting much time explain about the new initiative, Cruz jumped to the point were he demonstrated Porter and explained to him about helpful techniques for a smooth cut while he was prepping up to give a haircut to his husband Adams.

Fans loved watching their favourite actor turning into a barber

Read: Billy Porter Inspired Hats And Caps You Must Have In Your Wardrobe

Read: Billy Porter Looks Chic And Stylish In These Exquisite Experimental Ensembles

Meanwhile, in between the haircut session, Porter discussed his problems with trimming around the ears, and later he finished the task successfully. Later Porter was awarded the Ámateur Barber certificate’ while his partner was awarded ‘Certificate of Bravery’ by the barber company. Several fans of the actor stormed the comment section after seeing Porter trying something new amid the quarantine period. Some praised the cool initiative of the company while the others were impressed by watching this side of the Pose star.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.