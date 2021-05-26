Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Introduce Baby To A Koala, Says, 'we Have The Best Giggles'

Chandler Powell & Bindi Irwin, who have welcomed their baby girl, Grace, in March 2021, have constantly been giving fans a glimpse of their little one. Recently, Chandler Powell took to Instagram to share a picture introducing his daughter Grace to a Koala at the Australian Zoo. Along with the happy picture, Chandler also penned a note revealing details about the same. Fans cannot stop gushing at how adorable the post is.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chandler Powell shared an adorable picture with his wife and daughter along with a Koala. In the picture, Bindi is holding her daughter who is adorably staring at the koala which is being held by Powell. Bindi and Chandler can be seen sporting their uniforms and are all smiles for the camera in his happy picture. One can notice the greenery behind them.

Along with the picture, Powell penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “2 months old 🐨 We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we’ve met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as he shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable they all look, while some went all gaga on the post. One of the users wrote, “Ah, they look like they're getting along pretty well. Happy 2 months of being in the outside world, Grace Warrior”. Another user wrote, “Two months old! How fast the time is going. Enjoy every minute”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Bindi also posted a cute photo of her baby girl Grace on Instagram where she is seen holding her daughter Grace in her arms while gazing at her pet. She captioned the post as, "Grace's beautiful smile". Bindi is also a zookeeper and television personality from Australia. She was the host of the wildlife documentary television series Bindi: The Jungle Girl. She is currently starring in a new show called Crikey! It’s the Irwins. Irwin has also been nominated for two ARIA Music Awards. She even won a Logie Award in the category of Most Popular New Female Talent for her show Bindi: The Jungle Girl. Take a look at Bindi Irwin's Instagram post.

Image: Bindi Irwin's Instagram

