Bindi Irwin Announces Break From Social Media With Adorable Picture With Her Baby

Just like her late father Steve Irwin, Bindi Irwin is a conservationist and zookeeper. Bindi recently took to her Instagram handle and announced that she would be taking a break from social media to focus on her family and her baby daughter. Along with a lengthy caption, Steve Irwin's daughter also shared an adorable picture with her little munchkin.

Bindi Irwin's Instagram post

Celebrity wildlife conversationalist Bindi Irwin took to Instagram earlier today and announced that she will be going on a one-month-long social media detox. She shared a black and white picture with her little baby girl Grace and wrote, "Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family. I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."

Irwin also added that her fans and followers can keep up with their adventures by following her family and Australia Zoo on social media. Talking about her mental health, she stated that recently many people came up to her to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Bindi also mentioned that she fully supports people with depression, anxiety, and other battles and added that these issues need to be addressed and discussed because they are very, very real.

Her caption further read, "Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times. Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronized. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Bindi Irwin on the work front

Bindi is also an Australian zookeeper and television personality. She hosted a wildlife documentary TV series called Bindi The Jungle Girl. She is currently doing another show called Crikey! It's the Irwins. Irwin was also nominated for ARIA Music Awards twice. She even won a Logie Award for her show Bindi: The Jungle Girl in the category of Most Popular New Female Talent.

Image - Bindi Irwin's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.