Bindi Irwin Gets 'empowering Artwork' Tattooed On Her Arm In Father Steve's Handwriting

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the popular Australian zookeeper and wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, debuted a meaningful tattoo on her arm to honour her daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Being a conservationist herself, Bindi has taken the responsibility to keep her father's legacy alive as seen in her social media posts. Check out her new tattoo and the significance behind it below.

Bindi Irwin gets an 'empowering artwork' inked

Taking to her Instagram, the young zookeeper showed off her new tattoo to honour her daughter and her name. She got the words 'Graceful warrior' tattooed on her arm along with a doodle of an alligator Moreover, the words were inked in Steve Irwin's handwriting to honour his memory. In the caption, she revealed the significance of the artwork by writing,

''The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, “My graceful warrior”. That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom''

She further talked about the importance of family in her life by writing, ''Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.'' Her husband., Chandler Powell dropped a positive comment to appreciate his wife as he wrote, ''Such gorgeous artwork❤️ You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. 🐊 Love you so much.'' Her brother, Robert Irwin also appeared impressed as he dropped a couple of supportive emojis.

Earlier, Bindi Irwin dropped a picture of her taking a walk inside the zoo with her daughter and husband and wrote a sweet caption to mark the moment. She wrote, ''I’m thankful that our beautiful Grace Warrior is growing up surrounded by wildlife and wild places. Her favourite part of the day is when we go on our family walks through the @australiazoo gardens. Her smile is sunshine! ''

Image: Instagram/@bindisueirwin