Bindi Irwin Reveals What She Craved For When She Was Expecting Her First Baby

Australian actor and zookeeper Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed a baby girl on March 25, 2021. Recently, in the short clip of the upcoming episode of Crikey! It's The Irwins, Bindi revealed which food item she craved the most during her pregnancy. Bindi Irwin's mother, Terri also recalled having a craving for a particular food when she was pregnant.

Bindi Irwin's pregnancy cravings revealed

In the video shared on the official Instagram handle of Animal Planet, Bindi revealed that she craved lettuce wraps from a specific Chinese restaurant in Oregon in the United States. She further said that because of the pandemic, she could not travel there and this made her crave for it more. In the video, Terri also revealed that she craved ice cream and pickles when she was pregnant with her son Robert in 2003. Bindi is the daughter of Terri and Steve Irwin, who was popularly known to the world as the 'crocodile hunter'. He passed away in 2006 after a stingray stung him in the heart when he was on one of his wildlife expeditions in Queensland.

Fans of the Irwins could not stop gushing about Bindi's revelation. They also expressed excitement upon seeing the late Steve Irwin in the video. See their reactions below:

Bindi Irwin's daughter

Bindi took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of her newborn daughter. She shared a photo with her husband Chandler and her holding their daughter. She also revealed that they have named their munchkin Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. She was born on Bindi and Chandler's first wedding anniversary.

Bindi also explained that she decided to name her daughter Grace after her great grandmother and Chandler's relatives dating back to the 1700s. She further revealed that her middle name, Warrior is dedicated to her father Steve and his legacy. She also wrote in the caption of the post, "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed".

Bindi Irwin's Instagram is full of pictures and videos of all the exotic animals and birds from the Australia Zoo where she works as a zookeeper. She and her husband also take care of the injured animals at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Her posts feature several animals like giraffes, koalas, owls, kangaroos and otters among others.

