Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Grace, Gushes Over Newborn's Smile

Television personality Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her daughter Grace. In the photo, Bindi can be seen holding her daughter Grace in her arms while looking at her pet. Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace turned 1 month old on April 25.

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of her daughter Grace. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Grace’s smile”. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Grace’s post. The post garnered more than two lakh likes on Instagram. Recently, Grace turned 1 month old and Bindi shared a photo of Grace with tiny star tortoises. In the caption, she wrote, “To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo. We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals." Take a look at her post below.

Bindi and Chandler’s journey to parenthood was captured in the Discovery+ show Crikey! It’s a baby. Bindi Irwin also opened up about her father not being there to see her daughter. In an episode of Crikey! It’s a baby, she said, “It’s hard knowing that she’ll never get to actually meet him, and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch that connection, but I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was, It’s gonna be really special for her to know him through us.”

Later, she added, “It’s hard that he’s not here because out of everyone in the world, he would’ve loved her the most. He would’ve loved her so much,” Bindi continued through tears. “But I think in a way he is still with us and his heart and soul live on in all of us. He’s never really gone”. Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming an episode of Bindi The Jungle Girl.

Promo Image Source: Bindi Irwin's Instagram