Bindi Irwin Shares Photoshopped Picture Of Late Dad Steve Holding Her Baby On Mother's Day

Just like her late father Steve Irwin, Bindi Irwin is a conservationist and zookeeper. Bindi recently took to Instagram to share wishes on the occasion of Mother's Day and shared an adorable photoshopped picture of her late father holding her newborn baby girl in his arms. Here is everything you need to know about Bindi Irwin's photos and more.

Bindi Irwin's Instagram post on Mother's Day

Bindi Irwin's father Steve Irwin featured in her latest Instagram post, which was shared on the occasion of Mother's Day. Bindi posted a photoshopped image of her entire family, which included her late father, mother, brother, husband, and her little munchkin Grace. The image showed Bindi Irwin's baby resting in Steve's arms and all of them posing for a happy picture. Her caption read, "Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family. Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for bringing my family and Chandler’s together in these stunning works of art. I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans. ❤️To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."

Bindi also took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a picture of her late dad and dog's POP vinyl together, the sale of which would help in conservation. Her caption read, "I’m excited to share that Dad and Sui have their own POP! Vinyl together. 💛 Our sweet family dog was part of every wildlife adventure with us. My middle name is ‘Sue’ in honor of her!"

Bindi also shared an adorable picture of her little baby girl Grace on IG a week back. In the photo, Bindi can be seen holding her daughter Grace in her arms while looking at her pet. Her caption read, "Grace’s beautiful smile." Bindi is also an Australian zookeeper and television personality. She hosted a wildlife documentary TV series called Bindi The Jungle Girl. She is currently doing another show called Crikey! It's the Irwins. Irwin was also nominated for ARIA Music Awards twice. She even won a Logie Award for her show Bindi: The Jungle Girl in the category of Most Popular New Female Talent.

Image: Bindi Irwin's Instagram Account

