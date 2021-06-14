Bindi Irwin's Latest Pics Scream 'Like Mama, Like Daughter'; See Photos

Late Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin welcomed her first child, baby girl Grace, with her husband Chandler Powel earlier this year. The couple, who got married in March 2020, has been sharing adorable snaps of their little one on social media. Recently, Bindi Irwin shared a photo with her baby alongwith another throwback pic of herself as a baby with her mother Terri showcasing all three generations together.

Bindi Irwin shares photos of three generations

In her Instagram post from Saturday, June 12, Bindi shared an adorable snap holding her 2-month-old in her arms, wrapped up in a hoodie towel. Bindi followed it up by also sharing a throwback picture of herself as a baby with her mum Terri in which she was wrapped up in a powder blue blanket hoodie after a bath. Terri held her close while looking at the camera with a smile. Bindi wrote in the caption, "Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue 💗 Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towels".

More of Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace's photos

Last week, Bindi Irwin shared the photo of herself taking a tour to the Irwin family's Australia Zoo. The little one was seen in a blue onesie and looking adorable wrapped up in a pink blanket. While Grace was in the stroller, Bindi posed with her in front of the trail into the zoo with large trees on the side. She also added a solo snap of baby Grace calmly sitting in the stroller. Bindi wrote in the caption, "Adventures with our little bug" while crediting husband Chandler Powel for taking their pictures.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powel welcomed their baby girl on March 25, the same as the date of their wedding a year ago. Bindi broke the good news to her followers with a picture of them with the baby girl in which they were endearingly looking at her while the baby was asleep. She also added a photo of her onesie with a Koala print which revealed her full name on the tag, "Grace Warrior Irwin Powel". In the caption, she revealed 'Warrior Irwin' was a tribute to her father Steve Irwin and wrote, "❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."

IMAGE: BINDI IRWIN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.