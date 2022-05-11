Blac Chyna Accuses Judge In Kardashian Defamation Case Of Being 'undeniably Hostile'

The Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna managed to grab all the headlines after they were involved in a legal battle against each other with the latter filing a $40 million defamation lawsuit. The model claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, ruined her reality TV career. After an ongoing verbal spat for more than 10 days, the court finally reached a concluding point and announced its final verdict with the jury giving a sweeping win to the Kardashian family-Jenner family and clearing them of all the charges. Now, Blac Chyna is making shocking claims stating that the judge was 'undeniably hostile & extremely biased.'

Blac Chyna claims judge was biased during her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family

According to People, Blac Chyna reacted to the court's verdict in her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family by accusing the judge of being biased. As the outlet obtained the court documents, it was revealed that Blac Chyna was filing a challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon while claiming that Alarcon "exhibited an 'undeniably hostile and extremely biased' attitude towards her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022."

Chyna further claimed that the jury was making 'key liability verdicts in her favour' and was even being "denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form." The document further stated that Chyna and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon's impartiality, along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form. Adding to it, it also stated how Judge Alarcon explicitly invited Ms Ciani to brief issues relating to jury instructions and evidentiary issues, which she never did.

"In the days and weeks that followed, [Chyna] and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon's impartiality, along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form. Indeed, Judge Alarcon explicitly invited Ms Ciani to brief issues relating to jury instructions and evidentiary issues, such as sustained objections for hearsay and lack of authenticity, which she never did. Instead, Ms. Ciani first "raised several of the [issues discussed in her statement of disqualification] in a written filing" after the jury had begun deliberating."

The legal battle between Jenner and Chyna started in 2017. Back then, Chyna sued Rob and his family for allegedly 'damaging her brand' as well as 'verbally and physically' abusing her. A few days back, Kris Jenner had claimed Chyna tried to kill Rob Kardashian. In her statement, she said, "I was told she tried to strangle him with a phone cord. I was told it was complete chaos that this was happening. I was very upset. Rob was hysterical crying. It was a mess. I can't imagine what it was like having a gun pointed at your head."

Image: Instagram/@blacchyna