Blac Chyna Named As Suspect In Battery Investigation After She Allegedly Kicked A Woman

Blac Chyna has been in the headlines ever since she was involved in a legal battle with the Jenner-Kardashian family after Chyna filed a $40 million defamation lawsuit. After more than ten days of the ongoing court trials, the court finally announced its final verdict on 3rd May. The verdict was in favour of the Kardashian-Jenner family and the jury declared that they did not owe any damage to Blac Chyna.

Days after losing the defamation case against the Kardashians, Blac Chyna landed herself in legal trouble again. Reportedly, the American model is under criminal investigation for allegedly kicking a woman in the stomach.

Blac Chyna suspect in 'Battery' investigation

As per the reports of TMZ, Blac Chyna is under criminal investigation after she kicked a woman in the stomach. The alleged female victim, Sequoya King, claimed that Chyna 'damaged her phone and kicked her in the stomach' after their verbal dispute turned physical at a bar in Los Angles on Friday morning. According to the victim, the incident began after Chyna got agitated after she was being recorded by people in the bar without her permission.

She further revealed that the two got into a verbal spat, post which Chyna took her phone from her hand, and smashed it down on the ground. Chyna further kicked King in her stomach, causing her to fall down. The altercation between the two came to an end after Chyna's friends pulled her away and got her into a car. Reportedly, the LAPD sources informed the portal that Blac Chyna is currently being named as a suspect, and the battery claims are being investigated by law enforcement.

The Kardashian-Jenner family wins the case against Blac Chyna

On 3rd May, the judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles announced the final verdict on the Kardashian-Jenner defamation case. The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family tried to defame Chyna, nor did they at any point interfere in her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show, Rob & Chyna. Further, the court reached the conclusion that the show got cancelled because Chyna's relationship ended with Rob, not because of the defendants' actions. Moreover, the family was cleared of all the key charges with no monetary damages given to Blac Chyna.

Image: Instagram/@blacchyna