Blac Chyna Replicates Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2022 Marilyn Monroe Look; Netizens React

Kim Kardashian recently made headlines after she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022 in a 60-year-old Marilyn Monroe golden gown. The reality star and her family headed to the biggest fashion gala in the world on the same day as the verdict of the Blac Chyna defamation lawsuit against them was declared. The family won the case and a jury declared that the Kardashian-Jenner clan did not owe Rob Kardashian's ex, Chyna anything in damages. A day after the news became the talk of the town, Blac Chyna took to Instagram and seemed to have replicated Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe look.

Blac Chyna replicates Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 look

Blac Chyna took to Instagram to share a video of herself dressed in a very similar sparkling gown, that looked extremely similar to the one Kim wore to the Met Gala. She was also seen with blonde waves in her hair, making her look seem like a replica of Kim's. She also was long shimmering earrings, just like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. Several netizens took to the comments of the post and realised what was going on after Chyna's video was uploaded online.

A netizen mentioned it was 'way too soon' for her to be wearing a dress to similar to Kim's, while another wrote, "awww, trying to replicate kim". Several individuals on Instagram called out Chyna for trying to replicate Kim's look. However, some also hailed her and mentioned she looked beautiful. An Instagram user also mentioned 'she wore it better' than Kim.

Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Met Gala look

The popular reality star donned Marilyn Monroe's dress from 1962, which she wore to sing the iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' to John F. Kennedy. Kim's look was hailed by fans across the globe and she shared glimpses from her night on social media. She was accompanied to the event by her beau Pete Davidson and pictures of the duo gracing the red carpet became the talk of the town. Sharing the pictures online, the reality star was honoured to have gotten the chance to wear the 'evocative piece of fashion history' and mentioned she would be 'forever grateful' for the moment.

