Blac Chyna To File Case Against Rob Kardashian After Boxing Match? Here's All About It

Blac Chyna has grabbed the headlines after her involvement in a legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Chyna filed a $40 million defamation lawsuit against the family and her ex-partner Rob Kardashian.

On May 2, the court finally reached a concluding point and announced its final verdict with the jury giving a sweeping win to the Kardashian family-Jenner family and clearing them of all the charges. Post losing the case, Blac Chyna is once again all set to confront her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in the court after her charity boxing match that will be held this weekend.

Blac Chyna to once again face Rob Kardashian in the court?

As per the reports of Page Six, a close source to Chyna revealed to the portal that she is ready to have a legal battle with Rob Kardashian once again, but prior to that, she will be focussing on her charity boxing match. The source stated,

"She is ready to face Rob in court and just wants to get past this nightmare. But right now her focus is on her children and the fight to raise money for the animals."

On Saturday, the 34-year-old model will have a face-off against Instagram model Alysia Magen at Damon Feldman’s Celebrity Boxing event at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines. Post her match, Chyna will have a legal tussle with Rob Kardashian in a fresh trial that will reportedly begin on June 13.

More about the legal battle between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family

The legal battle between the two parties began in 2017. At that time, Chyna sued Rob and his family for allegedly 'damaging her brand' as well as 'verbally and physically' abusing her. During the trials, Kylie claimed that Chyna slashed their ex-bf Tyga with a knife.

Morever, Kris Jenner revealed that the American model tried to kill Rob Kardashian. In her statement, she stated, "I was told she tried to strangle him with a phone cord. I was told it was complete chaos that this was happening. I was very upset. Rob was hysterical crying. It was a mess. I can't imagine what it was like having a gun pointed at your head."

