'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson Shares BTS Photo Before Shooting A 'cool, Cutting Edge' Scene

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram showing off his well-defined physique which is his prep for a major scene in Black Adam. The Rock has been posting a lot of workout videos and behind the scenes of the film that is currently in its final week of production. His recent post saw him getting ready for what he called a 'cool cutting edge scene for our movie, BLACK ADAM'.

In the black and white picture, Dwayne can be seen with his makeup artist Bjoern Rehbein who is applying tiny white tracking dots to the star's body for the VFX. Along with the image, Johnson wrote, "This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless - hardest of my career because I’ve had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week - but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM.". He also got his fans excited by stating that they will get the antihero they've been waiting for and deserve.

In all his Black Adam posts, Dwayne Johnson has constantly mentioned that once his superhero arrives, the "hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE" will change. The post got a huge response from excited fans and famous personalities who weren't able to contain their excitement about the release of the movie. Their reactions on the post mentioned how they have really tall hopes from the upcoming DC film, 'Dang I can’t wait to see this movie!!⚡️', 'Always raising the bar brother! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽' while others called him 'Beast 💯🏆'

In another post, Dwayne Johnson shared a picture of his chiselled back on the sets of the movie. In the caption, he thanked his fans for supporting him for two years in the ''hardcore, intense training, diet, character prep and execution" for his film. In the shirtless picture, Dwayne can be spotted wearing black shorts with 'Black Adam' written on the waistband. To all his fans, he mentioned "You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time".

Black Adam, an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name is slated to release on July 29, 2022. Its stellar cast includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. The trailer is all set to release in the second half of 2021 after the shoot gets over.

