'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson Sheds Light On Superman's Cameo Rumours In Superhero Actioner

Veteran actor Dwayne Johnson recently teased that his forthcoming superhero actioner Black Adam might include a Superman cameo as he responded to a fan's query regarding the same. The Rock will be seen in an anti-hero avatar in DC Extended Universe with Black Adam, which marks the superstar's debut into the world of superheroes.

Ever since Henry Cavill's Superman was introduced, there has been a deep interest among fans to witness both the characters' union on the big screen. Reacting to a netizen's post, Johnson teased the collaboration by saying he's listening to his fans and has always got their back.

Dwayne Johnson sheds light on Superman's cameo in Black Adam

Taking to his Twitter handle recently, The Rock reacted to a fan post wherein his and Superman's icons were merged together. He further promised that he's surely hearing them and is likely to take the idea into consideration. Take a look.

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you & I always got you 👊🏾😉#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

According to Screenrant, the idea of Henry Cavill's superman and Johnson uniting has been floating for years, with glimpses of them together leaving audiences excited about their collaboration. They also share the same agent, which has led to more hopes of them sharing the screen.

More about Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film will be exploring the origin of Dwayne's eponymous character and his emancipation from prison 5,000 years later. Also featuring Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate among others in pivotal roles, the film is all set to release on October 21, 2022. Its official synopsis reads -

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JSCOMICART/ @THEROCK)