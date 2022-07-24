Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is all set to bring forward a DC anti-hero story with his forthcoming film, Black Adam. Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film will be exploring the origin of Dwayne's eponymous character and his emancipation from prison 5,000 years later. Moreover, the film marks the former wrestler's debut into the world of superheroes.

With Black Adam being one of the highly-anticipated forthcoming DC films, makers recently unveiled a brand new trailer of the Dwayne Johnson starrer at Comic-con 2022 that piqued fans' excitement levels.

Black Adam trailer out

The trailer begins with Dwayne Johnson saying, "my powers are not a gift, but a curse! Born out of rage." Then the trailer showcases Black Adam's journey while laying a foundation for the tragic back story of the anti-hero who is on a revenge spree after his son's demise in an attack. Along with expanding more on his tragic story, the clip gives a hint on Adam's son's sacrifice in order to save his father's life as it witnessed Dwayne Johnson's character wielding the powers of the Gods. The trailer had glimpses of various action-packed moments where Black Adam is seen going head to head with the members of the Justice Society.

Watch the trailer below:

More about Black Adam

Black Adam is written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. The cast line-up of the forthcoming film includes Quintessa Swindell as red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and many others. The official synopsis of the film reads,

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Image: Instagram@blackadammovie