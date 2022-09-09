'Black Adam' New Trailer: It's Dwayne Johnson Vs Justice Society Of America; Watch

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Black Adam is all set to hit the theatres on October 21, and ahead of the release, the makers have unveiled a new trailer for the forthcoming film. In the new trailer, he could be seen challenging the members of the Justice Society of America who want to bring him down. The new trailer also gave a glimpse at Dwayne Johnson as the eponymous DC antihero whose powers are born of rage.

Black Adam New Trailer

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dwayne dropped the second trailer of the forthcoming actioner. He wrote in the caption, "Power born from Rage. The second trailer for Black Adam is here. In theatres on October 21. A new era in the DC Universe has begun."

While Black Adam argues that he is a villain, there are some indications that he will ultimately have to decide to be a nice man. It also becomes clear that the Justice Society of America is drawn to Black Adam's brutal methods and odd approach to justice. The Justice Society of America now educates Black Adam on how to be a hero rather than a villain in an effort to put an end to his rampage, and he must work together to thwart a force greater than Black Adam himself. Watch the trailer here:

Previously, Dwanye told Comicbook.com, "I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe. I am an optimist from the word, ‘Go.’ So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they’re putting down.” He added, ” This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

Written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, the cast line-up of Black Adam includes Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and many others.