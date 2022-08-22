Last Updated:

'Black Adam': Quintessa Swindell On Cyclone's Superpowers; 'She Can Manipulate Wind...'

Black Adam star Quintessa Swindell recently revealed her character Cyclone's comics-accurate powers in the film. Here's what she said about her superpowers.

Black Adam star Quintessa Swindell recently revealed her character Cyclone's comics-accurate powers in the film. Cyclone is another DC Comics character. She goes by the name Maxine Hunkel and is the granddaughter of a current Justice Society of America member. The original Red Tornado, a JSA honorary member, was Hunkel's grandmother.

The much-anticipated DCEU movie will mark Dwayne The Rock Johnson's superhero debut as he will be portraying the titular antihero in the upcoming flick. The film will explore the beginnings of Johnson's character as Black Adam while also re-introducing him 5,000 years later when he is freed from imprisonment. Expanding more on his tragic story, he will also be seen going head to head with the members of the Justice Society, including Aldis Hodge aka Hawkman. 

'Cyclone has the power to harness the wind': Quintessa Swindell

Now, Quintessa Swindell opened up about Cyclone's powers in Black Adam, stating that she can generate wind and manipulate the way they want. In an interview with Total Film, Swindell stated,

"She has the power to harness and manipulate the wind [..] she also has this aspect of her where she can control nanobots, and she has that technology as well." 

Cyclone's ability to manipulate nanobots is mentioned, but it is not clear how the superheroine would use it. In addition to creating and using wind, Cyclone can also extend her abilities to manipulate sound. She can move through the air by riding wind currents.

More on Black Adam

Written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, the cast line-up of Black Adam includes Quintessa Swindell as red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and many others. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 21.

