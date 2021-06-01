'Black Adam' Star Dwayne Johnson Raises A Toast On Memorial Day 2021; See Picture

Dwayne Johnson is often seen celebrating several events and days on his social media. The United States of America observes Memorial Day on May 31 every year. Dwayne shared a picture of himself raising a toast about the same on his Instagram account. He also wrote a sweet note remembering those who lost their lives while serving for the safety of their nation.

Dwayne Johnson raises a toast on Memorial Day 2021

Dwayne Johnson shared a photo of himself raising a toast to the military personnel who lost their lives during their duty. He expressed his gratitude and said thank you. He added, "Forever grateful for your duty and sacrifice." He mentioned that he would always be proud of the US Military and their sacrifice for the citizens of the US. As Dwayne remembered them, his fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on his Instagram post.

A sneak peek into Dwayne Johnson's Instagram

Recently, Dwayne shared a picture of himself training late at night. He flaunted his chiselled body in the picture as he was seen training for his upcoming movie Black Adam. He wrote in the caption that it is going to be big as he will be shooting the champion scene for the film where he has to take his shirt off to show his body. He added, "Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career." Dwayne has been manipulating water and sodium with his cardio but he also has to push and pull iron to have detailed muscles.

He mentioned that all of this was science and takes a lot of months to dial it in with his strength and then coach him. He added, "As many of you know, the intense (and exciting) comic mythology of Teth Adam - he becomes the immortal “champion” by the Gods. Blessed with the powers of Superman and dangerous magic from the wizards. Then his rage turns his soul dark, forever becoming Black Adam". Here's the picture of him training for the upcoming shoot of the DC film.

