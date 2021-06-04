'Black Adam' Starring Dwayne Johnson To Have Many Sequels With DC? Read Details

Dwayne Johnson will make his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) debut as the titular superhero in Black Adam. Recently, Black Adam Producer Danny Garcia expressed hope that the DC character's first big-screen outing will provide even more adventure for Dwayne Johnson's super-powered antihero. The makers didn't say how many movies they had in mind, but Garcia appears to be planning Johnson's appearance after years of waiting. According to Moviesweb.com, Gracia revealed that they want to do many. She also said that they excited about their long-term relationship with DC on this property.

Just like other comic characters, Black Adam has a plethora of source materials and stories to draw from, both from the first film and subsequent sequels and spin-offs. As a result, there isn't much of a surprise. Danny Garcia has big plans in mind especially when box office revenues like Dwayne Johnson are being staged.

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

Production on the highly-anticipated DC film has begun, with Dwayne Johnson spotted arriving in Atlanta to begin filming on the long-awaited Black Adam. The actor recently shared a photo of himself from the gym, where he is working out in preparation for his role in the film. He's dressed in a tank top over black shorts and an Under Armour cap. He wrote that he is training late at night because the Black Adam shoot will have a busy week. The actor stated that it includes "champion" scenes in which he removes his shirt and shows off his bare body.

Dwayne Johnson stated that he has been working "extremely hard" to play Black Adam, which is unlike any other role he has played in his career. He revealed that he is on a strict diet and doing an intense workout. The Rock explained the character's comic mythology, noting that Teth Adam is made an immortal "champion" by the Gods. He is endowed with Superman's powers as well as dangerous wizard magic. Then his rage darkens his soul, and he becomes Black Adam for all time. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post.

Black Adam release date, cast and more

Black Adam cast also includes Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All The Boys: Always & Forever) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. They are members of the Justice Society of America (JSA). Sarah Shahi (Reverie) is also on the cast, potentially playing Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, Dwayne Johnson's love interest, as well as Marwan Kenzari (Oldguard) in an unspecified role.

The film is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani writing the most recent script. For quite some time, the project has been in the works. On July 29, 2022, Black Adam will be released in theatres. It's one of the most eagerly anticipated superhero movies of the year.

Image: Dwyane Johnson's Instagram

