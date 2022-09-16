Black Adam's Atom Smasher actor Noah Centineo recently reflected on working with Dwayne Johnson in the forthcoming DC Extended Universe movie. Black Adam will see Johnson playing the titular antihero, who is powered by magic and capable of channelling massive lightning blasts from the sky and within himself. While fans wait to witness the Jumanji actor take on the role, there is also a buzz around Centineo's Al Rothstein/Atom Smasher, who, like Black Adam, has never appeared in a live-action film.

Atom Smasher made his debut live-action appearance in The Flash's second season, portrayed by Adam Copeland. The character will make his cinematic debut in 2022's Black Adam portrayed by Noah Centineo set in the DC Extended Universe. He first appeared in All-Star Squadron #25 and was created by Roy Thomas and Jerry Ordway.

As evident by the multiple trailer launches, the superhero's strength and density increase proportionately to whatever size he chooses. He is also one of the members of the Justice Society who will go against Rock's Black Adam with his teammates including Hawkman, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate.

'Black Adam's Atom Smasher opens up on working with Dwayne Johnson

Centineo's Atom Smasher and Dwayne's Black Adam will be seen sharing plenty of screen time in the forthcoming flick. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, he even opened up about working with the Skyscraper actor. He praised Johnson and said,

"Dwayne is 99 per cent more present than most people. They say don’t meet your idols—not true with Dwayne."

Centineo also revealed that he loved to dress up as superheroes when he was kid, so it's understandable that working with Johnson on a big-budget DC film was exciting for him.

More on Black Adam

Written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, the cast line-up of Black Adam includes Quintessa Swindell as red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and many others. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 21.

Image: Twitter/@DuplicateKid/@BlackMajikMan90