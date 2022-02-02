Black History Month: Disney+ Unveils Special Monthly Line-up; Here's The Full List

February marks the start of Black History Month and Disney plus is once again celebrating Black History Month by highlighting special programmes that will be airing and streaming throughout the month of February. The programming initiative, dubbed to celebrate Black Stories, that additionally includes Soul of a Nation Presents X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice, which profiles Muhammad Abdul Aziz, a man who was wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination. It also included other stories like Pixar’s Soul, Marvel Studios Black Panther, the original Proud Family and Beyonce’s Black Is King.

Soul of a Nation Presents X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice: X / o n e r a t e d revolves around Muhammad Abdul Aziz, a man who was wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination.It is premiering on ABC on Feb. 3.

Soul of a Nation Presents Screen Queens Rising: Screen Queens Rising centres around the black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood.It is premiering on ABC on Feb. 3.

30 for 30’s Deion’s Double Play: The story revolves around Deion Sanders. It is currently streaming on Disney Plus.

Rise Up, Sing Out: Rise Up, Sing Out is a series of animated, music-based shorts aimed towards kids, parents and caregivers. It will premiere on February 2.

Summer of Soul: In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir Questlove Thompson presents a powerful documentary that centres around events that mark Black history, culture and fashion. It will stream on February 8.

The Wonder Years Episodes 1-12:It follows the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s. It will premiere on February 9.

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship: The story centres around Clotilda, a ship that carried 110 kidnapped Africans to slavery in Alabama, which was the most intact slave shipwreck to date. It will premiere on February 11.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they navigate modern life. It will stream on February 23.

History and Significance of the black history month

Black History Month is a practice that initially began in the United States. Every year, the month of February is observed as the black month to honour the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped in shaping the U.S and it is a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. It also celebrates their rich cultural heritage, triumphs, significant contributions and much more.

IMAGE: FIRECRACKERDEPT/INSTAGRAM/SHUTTERSTOCK