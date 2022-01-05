'Black-ish' Premiere: Michelle Obama Makes A Guest Appearance, Here's What Happened

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance in an episode of the ABC comedy Black-ish. She appeared as a guest star in the eighth and final season of the show. But, the way she meets Dre and Bow Johnson was a bit surprising to the couple. In Tuesday night's episode, named That's What Friends Are For, Dre and Bow meet Obama at a political fundraising event and they hit it off so well that Michelle accepts Bow's invitation to dinner.

Michelle Obama dinner kwith Johnson family

The rest of the Johnson family are not allowed to attend the dinner for the three. Anthony Anderson's alias Dre regrets that she has to deal with the unworthy husbands of the women his doctor wife meets at parties. Dre quips, "It's going to be John Legend, it's always John Legend." Though the family was not following orders, Obama's visit to the Johnson household goes smoothly. The family is seen shooting Obama with fake accents, uninvited selfies, and clothing samples for her daughters.

The real drama starts when Dre's parents Pops and Ruby, wearing a gown and a tiara, steps in for a greeting. Pops said, "Good evening, your grace. My deepest apologies for our son", adding, "Greetings to the first man." Soon after that, Young twins Diane and Jack enter, falsely asserting that it's a movie night. Reacting to it, Michelle said, "When our girls were that age, you should have seen how they rolled their eyes, especially at their father."

Michelle Obama shares BTS clip

On her official Instagram handle, Michelle Obama also shared BTS clips from the venture with the caption, "These are some of my favourite behind-the-scenes moments from my time on the set of @BlackishABC! Make sure to tune in to the premiere tonight at 9:30 pm ET on ABC. #WWAVBlackish".

Brief about Black-ish

Black-ish, which premiered in 2014, is set in Los Angeles and follows an upper-middle-class Black family led by Andre "Dre" Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross). Josh Oppenhol (Jeff Meacham), Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis), Charlie Telphy (Deon Cole), and Leslie Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) were series regulars in subsequent seasons. Earl Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) is a recurrent character on the show.

(Image: Instagram/@blackishabc)