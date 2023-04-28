Black Mirror Season 6 recently saw a new teaser unveiled. The sixth season of the critically acclaimed dystopian sci-fi show is slated to feature a number of big names. As is the trend in prior seasons of Black Mirror to feature big names in the series, the sixth season of the show is set to feature the likes of Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul and more.

The teaser for the British series promises the same level of dark and grit that is the signature of the anthology series. The sixth season features Aaron Paul, who is popular for his role in Breaking Bad as Jesse Pinkman. Moreover, the show will feature an ensemble cast of Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz. Check out the teaser of Black Mirror Season 6 below.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker on the upcoming season

During a recent interaction with the fan site Tudum.com, Charlie Brooker, who has created and written the sixth season of the show, said that he has worked around his own rules for the show. He stated that Black Mirror season 6 is going to be “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected” season for the show so far.

“I’ve always felt that ‘Black Mirror’ should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point?” said Brooker. He added, “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself”. He still reassured fans that it will still retain the essence of what Black Mirror is.

The tentative release window for Black Mirror season 6 is June. However, a release date for the first episode is yet to be announced. The sixth season comes after a four-year hiatus, as the fifth season, which only featured three episodes, was released in 2019.