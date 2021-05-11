'Black Monday' Cast: Get To Know The Characters Of The Series

Jordan Cahan and David Caspe's creation Black Monday premiered on Showtime on January 20, 2019. The period dark comedy series followed the employees of Wall Street trading firm Jammer Group in the year 1987 leading up to 'Black Monday'- the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. After the success of the first two seasons, the series was renewed for the third season in October 2020 which is all set to premiere on May 23, 2021. Take a look at the cast and characters of Black Monday.

A look at Black Monday cast and characters

Don Cheadle as Maurice Monroe

Don Cheadle essayed the role of Maurice 'Mo' Monroe, who is a self-educated and self-made veteran stockbroker. He is also the founder of a small Wall Street trading firm called Jammer Group. The firm hired all the underdogs that could not get hired by the blue blood firms in the 80s and is referred to by the fellow Wallstreeter as "the L.A. Raiders of corporate raiders" due to their wild reputation. Monroe is determined to lead the firm to the top on Wall Street or even crash the market while trying.

Andrew Rannels as Blair Pfaff

The grammy-winning actor Andrew Rannels essayed the role of Blair Pfaff, who is an aspiring stockbroker on Wall Street. He is fresh out of Wharton's trading prodigy and he could get in any top trading company of his choice. However, due to a series of farcical events, he ends at Monroe's Jammer Group which he disgustingly once described as "Mo's little chop shop". Despite his unsophisticated attitude, he is the only one in the firm, bold enough to stand up to Mo.

Regina Hall as Dawn Darcy

The Hate To Give You actor Regina Hall essayed the role of Dawn Darcy among Black Monday characters. Darcy is Mo's right-hand person and the only female head trader on Wall Street. While she is an asset to Jammer Group, Darcy is running out of patience when it came to Mo's unwillingness to recognize her value in the workplace. Darcy is determined to ride the second wave of feminism by crashing the glass ceiling of the toxic sea of misogynistic men on Wall Street. She also faces difficulty in her marriage due to her work since her husband desperately wants to have children.

Paul Scheer as Keith Shankar

SAG Award-winning actor Paul Scheer essayed the role of Keith Shankar who is an employee at Jammer Group. Keith is a closeted homosexual who carries an affair with a Broadway performer despite having a wife and kids. He is the hardest working as well as a hardest partying trader on Wall Street. In the series, he eventually comes out and leaves his wife and kids. He collaborates with the FBI, then betrays them and flees to Miami.

