Black Panther 2: Actor Winston Duke Confirms His Return As M'baku In Marvel's Sequel

Marvel Studios is gearing up to bring the enigmatic world of Wakanda back to the audience in the sequel of Black Panther titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the sequel will hold sentimental value to the team and audience in the wake of its lead actor Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, filmmakers have promised the audience a movie that would make him proud. Now, returning to the movie for the sequel, the actor playing M'Baku opened up about reprising his role.

Black Panther's M'Baku to return in the sequel

The Tobagonian actor Winston Duke gained prominence after portraying the role of M'Baku in the 2018 movie Black Panther. All set to reprise his role in the sequel, Winston Duke sat down for a chat with Collider and opened about returning to the sets of Black Panther. Stating that he was left emotional while reading the script of Black Panther 2, he also revealed that it was emotional to get back to the sets. However, the actor believed that the crew worked as a family to grieve together for the huge loss they faced last year and are all set to make something really special.

More about MCU's Black Panther 2

Helming the movie once again, Ryan Coogler has already started the production stage. The cast that has confirmed to reprise their role are Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Letitia Wright. While talking about the upcoming movie and the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman who played the titular role, Chief of the Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, stated that it was very emotional to make the movie without Boseman but at the same time, he's also excited to bring the world of Wakanda to the audience once again.

Actor Angela Bassett, who played the role of Ramonda, revealed that the script was rewritten five times. She also believed that the director and writer Joe Robert Cole are masters at storytelling and will present a story that will be honourable to the late actor. The movie is scheduled to be released as a part of MCU's Phase four plan in July next year along with movies like Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

IMAGE- AP & CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S TWITTER

