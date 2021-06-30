'Black Panther 2' Begins Production, MCU Chief Says It Will Make Chadwick Boseman Proud

The Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige has shared that the production of the Black Panther sequel has started on Tuesday, June 29. While talking about MCU taking its fans back to the world of Wakanda, Kevin Feige also said that they are making this sequel in a way that would make the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman proud.

Black Panther 2 begins production

Kevin Feige told the entertainment news site Variety, that Black Panther 2, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has begun production at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta. The report also says that about having to make the film without the late actor Chadwick Boseman, Feige said that it is ‘clearly very emotional,’ and added that they are going to make the sequel in a way that would make Chadwick Boseman proud.

Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of T'Challa, the Black Panther, in the MCU, died of colon cancer on August 28, 2020. He starred in four MCU films as the Black Panther, the last one being the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. His solo film from the MCU, Black Panther, which was released in 2018, became the first superhero film to be nominated for an Academy Award for the Best Picture. It also received six other nominations and won the Oscars for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and the Best Original Score.

In December 2020, at an event, Kevin Feige had confirmed that they would not recast for the role of T’Challa, but that they will continue the legacy of Wakanda and Black Panther, that Chadwick Boseman had helped them build.

Ryan Coogler, who had written and directed the first Black Panther film, is also returning as the writer and director for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The premise of the sequel is not yet known, however, the actors Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong’o, are expected to reprise their roles for it. Actor Tenoch Huerta has also been cast in a major role for the sequel.

The Black Panther 2 release date is currently scheduled to be July 8, 2022. Besides the film, there is also going to be a Black Panther spin-off web series for Disney+, which will be set in Wakanda. It was reported in May that Danai Gurira will reprise her role as Okoye for that series.

IMAGE: AP NEWS / BLACK PANTHER INSTAGRAM

