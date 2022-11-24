'Black Panther 2' Director Ryan Coogler Pens Gratitude Note; Honours Late Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made the box office roar back to life, becoming a global phenomenon and shattering several records. The film was headlined by Letitia Wright, continuing the late Chadwick Boseman's legacy. Following its success, director Ryan Coogler penned an emotional note, thanking those who relentlessly supported the film. He also fondly remembered Chadwick Boseman, mentioning that the MCU movie is a tribute to him.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler pens gratitude note

In a letter to fans, the filmmaker mentioned, "Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I am filled with it."

Thanking people who supported the film, he added, "Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out on the opening weekend. Thank you to those of you [who] took their families out-young ones and elders in tow. To those who organised youth screenings and afterparties, who bought out theatres for communities and friends. To all of you who watched multiple times, and encouraged other folks to check it out."

Coogler went on to talk about how the film is an emotional ride, which has been made to honour the late Chadwick Boseman. He added, "We also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers. Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen." Concluding his note, Ryan said he will strive to bring more compelling stories to the audiences in the future.

Coming as the sequel to Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, the latest outing stars Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett in pivotal roles.

It chronicles the events that take place after the death of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). For the unversed, Boseman passed away after battling cancer in 2020, with makers deciding not to recast his character. The sequel witnessed a theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

