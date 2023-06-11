Black Panther 2 Star Tenoch Huerta Accused Of Sexual Assault By Saxophonist

Actor Tenoch Huerta was recently accused of sexual assault by a woman. The allegation comes from María Elena Ríos, who is a saxophonist. Huerta appeared as the villain Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, and received ample praise for his work.

The woman in question posted a series of tweets claiming that Huerta is a ‘violent and sexual predator’. She added that an organisation he is affiliated to, also pursued her in order to ‘avoid scandals’ over Huerta’s Marvel movie. In a follow-up tweet, she spoke about how hard it is to open up about a sexual predator who is wildly popular. She concluded her tweet by calling Huerta charming and narcissistic. Check out her tweets below.

(The tweet where Tenoch Huerta was called out for alleged sexual assault)

(A follow-up tweet by the woman accusing Tenoch Huerta)

No response from Tenoch Huerta or Marvel Studios has yet been issued. The actor is slated to appear in the upcoming Avengers film, The Kang Dynasty (2025). At the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a post-credits teaser hinted that the actor was to make another appearance in the MCU.

Huerta is the latest controversial actor from Marvel

Like Huerta, Marvel actor Jonathan Majors is also dealing with controversy. Majors was arrested back in March after his girlfriend at the time had alleged that he assaulted her. The actor was charged with attempted assault, assault, aggravated harassment and harassment.

Following the accusations, Majors’s PR team and managers distanced themselves from him. He was removed from the upcoming film The Man In My Basement, while his affiliation with several ad campaigns, including one with the U.S. Army, was also dropped.

Majors’s last appearance was in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he played the role of Kang the Conqueror. The Creed III actor was sized up to be the main villain in the Multiverse saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will appear in the upcoming series of Loki, which is set to release sometime in 2023.