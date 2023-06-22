Black Panther 2 Star Tenoch Huerta Exits Fiesta En La Madriguera After #MeToo Allegations

Black Panther 2 star Tenoch Huerta was accused of sexual assault by María Elena Ríos, a musician-activist. She had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor and criticised how people who are praised by many due to their status never face consequences for their actions.

3 things you need to know:

Tenoch Huerta played the role of the antagonist Namor in Black Panther 2.

He had recently announced his role in the film Fiesta en la Madriguera.

He has denied sexual assalt allegations in a statement.

Huerta backs out of his upcoming film

The Purge Forever actor shared a statement about leaving Fiesta en la Madriguera, as per Deadline. According to the statement, Huerta said that due to the negative impact on his reputation, he has no choice but to “withdraw from participating in the film Fiesta en la Madriguera”.

(Tenoch Huerta as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Image: tenochhuerta/Instagram)

Huerta also explained that he is saddened by his decision to leave the film. However, he explained that it was necessary to opt out of the project since the cast and crew would have been indirectly affected by the controversy. The Narcos: Mexico actor concluded by syaing that his goal is to restore his tarnished reputation.

"Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film ‘Fiesta en la Madriguera'. It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation,” the staatement read.

Tenoch Huerta responds to being accused of sexual assault

After sexual assault allegations were levelled by María Elena Ríos against Huerta, he issued a statement via Instagram and addressed the controversy. While he agreed to be in a relationship with Ríos at some point in the past, he shared that their relationship had gone awry. Following their break-up, Huerta alleged that Ríos misrepresented their interactions, which led him to take legal action against her.

(Tenoch Huerta's statement on Instagram)

Tenoch Huerta is still set to appear in the upcoming OTT series El Elegido (The Chosen One). It also features Dianna Agron and Bobby Luhnow. The show was also showcased at an event in Brazil by the streamer.