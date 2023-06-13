Black Panther Actor Tenoch Huerta Refutes Sexual Assault Accusations

Why you’re reading this: Hollywood actor Tenoch Huerta is currently traversing hot waters. He was accused of sexual assault by an activist Elena Rios, on Twitter on June 11, 2023. The accusation on Huerta marks the second instance this year in which a Marvel Cinematic Universe actor has been alleged to have committed such crimes.

3 things you need to know:

Huerta became shrouded with controversy after he was accused of sexual assault

The woman in question alleged that Huerta is a ‘sexual predator’

Tenoch Huerta plays the role of Namor and debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Tenoch Huerta calls sexual assault accusations 'unsubstantiated'

(Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) | Image: blackpanthermovie/Instagram)

In a statement shared as an Instagram Story, the Black Panther 2 actor called the accusation ‘false and completely unsubstantiated’. Huerta had dated Elena for a few months, said the actor, and added that their relationship was consensual throughout its course. However, he further said that after their relationship reached a breaking point, Elena started to ‘misrepresent’ their interactions both privately and socially.

As a result, the actor resorted to legal action in order to defend his reputation. The Narcos: Mexico actor remained adamant about his innocence in the statement, and called the allegations untrue. He further called the claims ‘false and offensive’.

(Tenoch Huerta's entire written statement against the sexual assault accusations | Image: tenochhuerta/Instagram)

What did exactly Elena Rios tweet

Activist and saxophonist Rios utilized Twitter as a platform to accuse an actor from The Forever Purge of sexual assault. Rios expressed the challenges she faced in trying to draw attention to the actions of a well-known individual like Huerta. She specifically noted that Huerta possessed a charming demeanor, which she believed to be a characteristic often associated with narcissism.

(Elena Rios speaking about Tenoch Huerta in a social media post | Image: _ElenaRios/Twitter)

Earlier this year, Jonathan Majors, who appeared in the MCU as Kang the Conqueror, was accused of harassment. He was arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on March 25 after they recieved a 911 call by Grace Jabbari. She had sustained neck and head injuries after which she was transferred to a hospital.