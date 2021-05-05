'Black Panther' And Other Michael B. Jordan Movies That You May Love Watching; View List

Michael B. Jordan quite recently hinted at his return as Erik Killmonger in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Prior to that, he was seen as the character in the Black Panther solo film that was spearheaded by the late Chadwick Boseman. However, whether Michael B. Jordan's inclusion in Black Panther: Wakanda forever cast list will actually turn into a reality or not is a question that will only be perhaps answered in the days leading up to the Black Panther: Wakanda forever release date. If you have loved Michael B. Jordan's performance in the MCU film, the following list of Michael B. Jordan movies that have seen the actor step into the skins of various other characters in the past might be of interest to you. Read on for more.

Black Panther trailer:

Michael B. Jordan movies:

1) Creed

Michael B Jordan's film that sees him as Adonis Creed, the son to one of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky's frenemy is also frontlined by the Black Panther actor. The film also deals with fighting for family's honour as a theme. The movie, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on either Amazon Prime Video or YouTube for a fee.

2) Creed 2

The sequel to the aforementioned film has a different plotline to the first one, but it still is similar to it in certain ways. This time around, the film deals with revenge as a theme. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube for a fee.

3) Without Remorse

Without Remorse plot is full of themes such as revenge, getting over personal turmoil, and several others, that unfolds against the backdrop of a large espionage mission. Without Remorse has been described the film as an entertaining, albeit formulaic, action espionage thriller. The film, which has a rating of 5.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Just Mercy

Just Mercy tells the story of Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard Law graduate who heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation. One of his first cases is that of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite evidence proving his innocence. The courtroom drama and legal thriller, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Fahrenheit 451

Fahrenheit 451 is the tale of a fireman who goes about his duties, no matter how morally questionable they may seem, without taking it up with the authorities. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Clarisse, a young informant. He then soon starts challenging his actions and rebels against society. The film, which has a rating of 4.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

6) Fantastic Four

Taking the baton from Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan stars as the human torch in his reboot film that told the tale of the first family of the Marvel universe. His performance has been described as restrained and fresh, amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 4.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

7) That Awkward Moment

Michael B. Jordan steps into the romantic comedy space with the film that also stars romantic comedy icons such as Zac Efron and Miles Teller. That Awkward Moment tells the story of three friends, namely Jason, Daniel, and Mikey, who decide to live a carefree life and avoid commitments. However, each of them indulges in a serious relationship and tries to hide it from the other two. The film, which has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Chronicle

This 2012 film sees Michael B. Jordan as a part of a three-people-big highschool trio who suddenly stumble upon a discovery that ends with them gaining superpowers This is one of the very first films that sees its characters, the one played by Jordan included, explore the downside of having superhuman abilities and deal with its adverse consequences. The film, which has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

9) Red Tails

Michael B Jordan stars as Maurice Wilson in this tale of three majorly land-bound African-American pilots that get a chance to be a part of the Tuskegee training programme. The film is a part adventure thriller and also the one that touches upon some themes of racism. The film, which has a rating of 5.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

10) Fruitvale Station

Fruitvale Station is the saga of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old Bay Area resident, who crosses paths with friends, enemies, family, and strangers on the last day of 2008. This film, along with Jordan's performance in the film, has been described as a poignant and emotionally charged piece. The film, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee and Amazon Prime Video, depending upon one's geographical location.