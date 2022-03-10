'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Detained By Cops After Mistaken For Bank Robber

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was recently briefly detained by the Atlanta police after they mistook him for a robber at the Bank of America. The news was confirmed by the director to Variety and revealed that this kind of situation should never have happened. However, he also revealed that the Bank of America worked with him and addressed it to his satisfaction before moving on. Ryan was handcuffed after he tried to make a transaction at the bank.

According to the International media outlet, the incident occurred back in January this year when the actor headed to the bank while wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a face mask. During his visit, he walked up to the bank teller’s station and handed a note that read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.” The teller misinterpreted the situation and thought this to be a bank robbery and alerted the seniors at the bank, who then called the police.

Ryan Coogler briefly detained by Atlanta Police

Soon after the incident, the teller called the Atlanta police and they landed at the bank and detained two of Ryan’s colleagues who were waiting outside the bank in their car. As per the publication, Ryan’s colleagues were detained in the back of a police vehicle and he was handcuffed and taken out of the bank by two officers. Upon verifying his identity and his Bank of America account, the police released him and his colleagues. After knowing about the director, the bank even apologized for their mistake, A Bank of America spokesperson said, “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.”

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler has been filming the sequel to the superhero tentpole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in Atlanta which is slated to release in November. On the other hand, Black Panther 2 cast brings back Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett as they will reprise their roles from previous movies. The sequel is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

