'Black Panther' Fame Letitia Wright A.k.a. Shuri Hospitalised Due To Accident On Set

Letitia Wright was recently hospitalised owing to an accident on the sets of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actress who plays Shuri in the MCU is the princess of Wakanda and sister of King T'Challa played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Here's all we know about what went down -

Letitia Wright injured on the sets of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

According to a report by THR, Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in Marvel's Black Panther films, was recently injured on set while filming the sequel to the first Black Panther film. The actress was allegedly involved in a stunt rig, according to THR, however the extent of her injuries is still unknown. A spokesperson from Disney gave a statement about the incident, saying:

Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.

While it remains unknown if her injuries were severe, the actress had been released from the hospital before 1 p.m. PT (1:30 a.m. IST). According to the report, the incident that occurred has not impacted the film's production schedule. The stunt rig incident took place in Boston however, as per reports, the production is based in Atlanta.

Not much else is known about the incident or Wright's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, except that the actress will reprise her role of the super-genius sister of T'Challa, Shuri.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date, plot and more

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date is set for 8th July, 2022. The film will be the sequel to 2018's Black Panther and will see director Ryan Coogler's return. Several cast members like Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Daniel Kaluuya Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, and Martin Freeman will also reprise their roles from the first film.

According to reports at the beginning of the year, Marvel chose not to recast the role of T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's death. Marvel President Kevin Feige explained that the next film would focus on exploring "different subcultures" of Wakanda. While speaking to Deadline, he said:

Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.

