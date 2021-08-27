Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Dominique Thorne, Martin Freeman's Looks Revealed, See Pics

Upcoming superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which comes as a sequel to Black Panther (2018) will be released on July 8, 2022, in the United States as a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) phase four. The sequel began filming earlier this year, and now photos from the movie sets have come out, revealing actors Dominique Thorne and Martin Freeman's looks. Thorne is set to play the role of Riri Williams or Ironheart while Freeman will be essaying a CIA agent character called Everett K Ross.

Set photos reveal Dominique Thorne & Martin Freeman's look

In recent photos, that have surfaced online, Thorne can be seen on a university campus setting with hair neatly plaid as she walks by with a bag slung on her shoulders. Her look is super casual with a basic top and jeans. Take a look at her photos from August 25, 2021. Thorne will also be seen reprising her Ironheart role in a Disney plus series before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her comics character is a fifteen-year-old African-American tech wizard and an engineering student who got through a prestigious university after receiving a scholarship.

She builds a suit for herself from material stolen from her college and then escapes. Her decision to become a superhero is supported by none other than Tony Stark, who gives her a seal of approval.

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, 25-08-2021 pic.twitter.com/GjaA4w5GG5 — XRealm Bishop  (@CreamOrScream) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Freeman was spotted donning an intense look, with a beard and glasses, decked up in formals as he waits for a scene. His CIA agent Everett K Ross had aided T’Challa as he went up against Ulysses Klaue and Killmonger. However, his role in the upcoming movie isn't clear.

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross on set of ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ pic.twitter.com/K8ktuvXMJ8 — Cosmic Marvel Media (@CosmicMedia_) August 26, 2021

More about Black Panther Wakanda Forever

This time, the makers will have to take responsivity for telling the Black Panther's story without the presence of the character. The famous Chadwick Boseman, who made the character a success, died of colon cancer last year. Other actors that will reportedly reprise their roles in the sequel include Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne.

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole while Marvel Studies will be producing the project with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures handling the distribution. The movie's title was announced in May this year, while the production took place in late June in places like Atlanta, Georgia, and around Massachusetts.

(IMAGE- DOMINIQUETHORNE_INSTAGRAM/ AP)