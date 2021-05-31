'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Martin Freeman Praises Script Of Movie

Black Panther’s next film title was recently announced but not much details about the script has been given yet. However, actor Martin Freeman revealed that he has read the script and he praised it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to release in the year 2022.

Martin Freeman praises script of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In a recent interview with The One Show, host Ronan Keating Martin Freeman was asked if he could give any details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He said, “No, apart from the fact that it’s happening because, as you will have guessed, Marvel have sworn us all to secrecy.” However he did reveal that he has read the script and it is ‘very good’. Furthermore, he added that he will be shooting for the film in the upcoming months. According to a report by Metro, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will star Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, and Letitia Wright in crucial roles and both director Ryan Coogler and co-star Lupita Nyong’o have discussed doing the film without the actor Chadwick Boseman. It has also been reported that his character won’t be recast.

Martin Freeman will be reprising his role as agent Everett Ross. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be his third MCU movie having appeared in the first Black Panther, as well as Captain America: Civil War. Not much details have been revealed about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and netizens are still debating whether Chadwick Boseman’s character will be replaced or just ended. The film is expected to debut on July 8, 2022.

Martin Freeman was last seen in the movie Ode to Joy in which he played the role of Charlie. In 2020, he even voiced a character called Bob Cratchit for the movie A Christmas Carol. He currently plays the role of Paul in the show Breeders and will also play a crucial role in an upcoming drama show The Responder. Martin Freeman is known for playing roles like John Watson in the popular series Sherlock along with Benedict Cumberbatch. Martin Freeman even got popular for playing the role of Lester Nygaard in the television show Fargo in the year 2014.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BLACK PANTHER

