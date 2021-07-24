'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Ropes In Michaela Coel In An 'undisclosed Role'

Marvel's upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has recently made a new addition to its cast. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, actress Michaela Coel is all set to join the cast of the highly anticipated Marvel sequel. The upcoming film will be part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Michaela Coel joins Black Panther

Michaela Coel, whostarred in the HBO series I May Destroy You, has received much critical acclaim for her work in it. She has also received a British Academy Television Award for 'Best Actress' for the series and is nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards including 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie'. The actress is also known for creating and starring in the E4 sitcom Chewing Gum, for which she won the BAFTA Award for 'Best Female Comedy Performance'.

Coel has been cast in an undisclosed role in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Coel's other on-screen credits also include guest-starring in the Netflix show Black Mirror, starring as Kate Ashby in the series Black Earth Rising and as Simone in the film Been So Long.

More about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the sequel to the 2018 film, Black Panther and the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther, which grossed a massive $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, saw late actor Chadwick Boseman in the lead role as King T'Challa. With the actor's sudden and tragic death from cancer last year, Marvel decided to not recast his role in the sequel.

However, most of the cast from the first film is slated to return including Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke. Ryan Coogler, who directs the film and co-wrote the screenplay, reworked the script following Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing. Michaela Coel will join Coogler's Wakanda Forever soon, which is currently filming in Atlanta.

Several fans of the MCU expect Michael B. Jordan, who played the character of Killmonger in the first film, to reprise his role in the sequel. However, Marvel or Jordan have made no official announcements regarding this. Wakanda Forever is set to release on July 8, 2022.

IMAGE - BLACK PANTHER FACEBOOK/ AP

