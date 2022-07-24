Marvel Studios is once again gearing up to take fans back to the enigmatic Kingdom of Wakanda with the forthcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The upcoming movie is the sequel to the hit 2018 film Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role of King T'Challa. Post its lead actor's tragic demise, Black Panther's sequel will follow the story of Wakanda but without its King T'Challa.

The highly awaited teaser trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was recently unveiled at Comic-Con 2022. The clip witnessed the subjects mourning the loss of their beloved Wakanda king as it pays an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman's character. Morever, it also lays the foundation for the next successor of King T'Challa.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer gives fans a sneak peek into the fallen kingdom of T'Challa as people remember their late Wakanda king. Queen Mother Ramonda takes over the nation as the empire faces new fears. The clip also witnesses Lupita Nyong'o's comeback as Nakia, who is seen mourning the loss of her love, T'Challa in several scenes. Morever, there is an underwater scene where a child is seen taking birth. It also featured the first appearance of the aquatic warrior, Tenoch Huerta showcasing his underwater prowess and armies as the trailer introduces Atlantis to the MCU world.

Watch the trailer below:

More about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Following the sudden demise of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios decided to honour the late actor by not recasting King T'Challa's role, instead, they made changes to the script. Ryan Coogler will serve as the director for the second part too. Other casts who are returning to the franchise include Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke. While the film's plot is still kept under the wraps it is expected to pick up events from the first part and will continue to explore the world of Wakanda. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram@blackpanther