'Black Widow 2' May Possibly See An X-Men Character Making His MCU Debut As A Villain?

Scarlett Johansson’s movie, Black Widow is currently scheduled for a release on July 9, 2021. But, ahead of the release of the film, an article on WeGotThisCovered has claimed that a sequel, which is currently simply titled Black Widow 2, might just happen, with Florence Pugh returning as Yelena Belova and Scarlett Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff. But, as per the very same report, the rumoured sequel may just be the first film that may hint at or confirm the presence of X-Men in MCU. Read on to know more.

Can Black Widow 2 see a crossover between existing MCU characters and the X-Men?

As per the aforementioned report, the sequel to Scarlett Johansson’s movie may find an antagonist in Omega Red. As per the Marvel Comics lore, Omega Red, who is also known as Arkady Gregorivich, is a mutant of Russian origin. The character always had an Albino-like demeanour and appearance and was feared by his siblings and family members ever since he was a child. After some years, a handful of Russian top-secret government officials got hold of him and experimented on Arkady, which resulted in him the physical form that he has in the comics.

As far as his abilities are concerned, he can emit lethal pheromones (death spores) from his body. These spores result in the weakness or death of anybody in his vicinity. The severity of the effect is based on the endurance, health, and relative proximity of the victims. One of his other abilities is his capability to extract life force from anybody without exception.

However, his presence or that of any of the X-Men in MCU is yet to be confirmed, denied or commented upon by the makers. Information regarding Black Widow 2's release, provided that the makers are even planning on making a sequel to Scarlett Johansson's first solo superhero outing, will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. The trailer for Black Widow can be found below.

Black Widow trailer:

About Black Widow:

As per the official synopsis of the film on the Marvel website, Black Widow will see Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. She will also be seen pursued by a force that will supposedly stop at nothing to bring her down. The movie, touted to be a stylised espionage thriller as well as a dysfunctional family drama, will also see Natasha dealing with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Cate Shortland.

