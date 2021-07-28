'Black Widow' Actor Florence Pugh Says Scarlett Johansson Would Put Fingers In Her Armpits

MCU's Black Widow recently released, and saw Scarlett Johansson for the last time on the screen playing the character of Natasha Romanoff. The movie received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. Actor Florence Pugh was praised for her performance. Pugh who plays the role of Yelena Belova in the MCU movie recently revealed that Scarlett once commented on her sweaty armpits and also put her finger in it.

Scarlett Johansson's comment on Florence Pugh's sweaty armpits

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Florence Pugh revealed that she and Scarlett would put fingers into each other's sweaty armpits. She explained and said that it had only been few weeks since they had started shooting for the movie and one particular day they were shooting a fight scene. Pug continued and said that it had been really hot that day and Scarlett suddenly put her hand under her armpit and said that ‘Wow, that’s a wet pit.’ Florence said that the incident was an ice breaker for her and helped them form the sisterly bond that was also reflected in the movie.

Black Widow ending explained

Meanwhile, the ending scene of Black Widow left fans excited for Florence Pugh aka Yelena Belova's future in the MCU. The director of the movie Cate Shortland spoke to Deadline and discussed the ending scene of the movie. The ending scene of the movie showed Yelena visiting Natasha's grave. as Yelena mourns, a woman standing next to her grabs her attention It’s the Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was first introduced on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Contessa tells Yelena that her next target has been decided and hands her a photo. The photo is of none other Clint Barton aka Hawkeye aka Natasha's best friend. The scene gives fans a hint about Yelena resuming her MCU journey later this year on the TV show Hawkeye. Shortland said the post-credits scene was the best way to honour Natasha's sacrifice.

More about Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is a stand-alone film about the Russian spy Natasha Romanoff. In the movie, Romanoff remains dead after the events of the 2019 Avengers: Endgame where she sacrificed herself to obtain the soul stone. The movie will take place after the events of the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War. The movie also featured Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. The movie was released in the US on July 9, 2021, and broke several pandemic box office records upon release.

