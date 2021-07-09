Black Widow Box Office Collection Hits $5mn On Day 1 In Overseas Ticket Sales

Marvel's Black Widow has been one of the most anticipated movies since 2020. The film, which was initially planned to release in 2020, was postponed due to the global pandemic. After a wait for almost one year, the day of release of this Scarlett Johansson starrer has finally arrived. As Marvel fans have been waiting for the film's release for years, the superhero film already received some good numbers ahead of its release. The film also released in over 11 overseas territories apart from the US. Here is Black WIdow's overseas collection.

Black Widow box office overseas collection

Black Widow is Marvel's first release in two years. As per Variety, the buzz amid Marvel fans made the film's release on July 7 in its11 overseas market a success. Black Widow ticket sales reached $4.9 million on its release day. Marvel fans from the UK made the film earn $1.7 million on the first day of its release. In France, the film garnered $1.6 million. It also earned $700,000 in Italy and $300,00 in Sweden.

As per the same report, the film is expected to generate $50 million in 46 foreign territories by the coming weekend. In its domestic market, the film is expected to beat the ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise and earn another $75 million to $80 million on its opening weekend. The film has not got a release date in China.

Details about Black Widow

Black Widow marks the second woman-centric film by Marvel Studios. The film cast Scarlett Johansson in her reprising role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. The plot of the film circles around Natasha Romanoff's dark past. It also shows the journey of Natasha Romanoff before becoming a Shield agent and an Avenger. Black Widow was one of the most anticipated Marvel films as Natasha Romanoff's story was never revealed. Scarlett Johansson has appeared in seven Marvel films before her solo starrer Black Widow started shooting. The film also cast Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Yolanda Lynes, and Jade Ma. Cate Shortland has helmed the film while Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson gave the story.

IMAGE: BLACK WIDOW'S TWITTER

