'Black Widow' is Not Available On Disney Plus Hotstar India; Here Is The Reason Why

Black Widow is the first Marvel film to release in the last two years. Fans have waited for the film for over a year as it got postponed thrice after May 2020. The film has created a buzz among Marvel fans and has already garnered millions of dollars after its release in several countries apart from the US. The film is also set to release in the US on July 9. It will also be available on the Disney+ Premiere Access section for $30. However, Indian fans still have to wait to watch Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, on screen. Here is the reason why Black Widow is not available on Disney+ Hotstar India.

Why is Black Widow not available on Disney+ Hotstar India?

Due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Indian government had to shut all the theatres to avoid public gatherings. As a result, several films' theatrical releases had to be postponed. Therefore, Indian viewers will be able to watch Natasha Romanoff's story at the same time as the rest of the world. Moreover, the film will be available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar India only after its theatrical release.

Black Widow release date India

The official release date of Black Widow in India was initially May 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the film postponed its release thrice. The final date of its release in India was July 7. However, as the theatres in the country are shut, the release date of the film had to be postponed again. Black Widow India release date is now expected to be October 8, 2021. The film will feature on Disney+ Hotstar India sometime after its theatrical release in the country.

Details about Black Widow

Black Widow is one of the most anticipated Marvel films as it is the second woman-centric film after Captain Marvel. The film circles around the dark past of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, and how she ended up becoming a SHIELD agent and later an Avenger. The film also cast David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and Yolanda Lynes.

IMAGE: MARVEL STUDIOS' INSTAGRAM

