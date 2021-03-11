Black Widow Is Still Scheduled For May 7 Theatrical Release, Assures Disney

Black Widow’s release date has been in question for a long time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie has been shifted several times due to coronavirus pandemic. There were speculations that it could move again from its May premiere. However, Disney has now revealed that they will stick with the film’s current date.

Disney Still insists Black Widow is coming in May 2021

Black Widow’s release date is currently scheduled for May 7, 2021. There were rumors that the makers could either delay the movie once again as many overseas markets are still shut down, or they might give it a simultaneous premiere in cinemas and on the Disney+ platform, much like their past weekend outing of Raya and the Last Dragon. Now, Deadline reported that Disney CEO Bob Chapek has denied the postponement news of Black Widow’s release during the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

He said that he hopes people everyone had an opportunity to see their latest family entertainment achievement, Disney Animated Studios Raya and the Last Dragon which they dropped last week in theatres and on Disney+ premiere access to “great acclaim” and social buzz. Chapek mentioned that they believe it is important to put the consumer in charge and let them decide how they want to enjoy their films particularly as they navigate through the pandemic. He noted that they are “really excited” about the full slate of films they have in store. Next up is Black Widow, currently sent for release in theatres on May 7, he asserted.

Raya and the Last Dragon reportedly opened to $8.6 million, including its additional $30 charge to watch the title on the online platform. It faced competition with WandaVision’s finale which was viewed by a great number of subscribers as it was available for free. Now, another Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be arriving on Disney Plus on March 19, 2021.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow will be a crucial film in the MCU. It is speculated to be the first big-screen project in Phase four of MCU. Bringing Scarlett Johansson back for probably her last outing, fans are eager to watch the movie. It also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, William Hurt, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone.

About the latest WandaVision's finale

WandaVision's finale got mixed reactions from the viewers. Some were satisfied with its ending while others did not like it as the story would not affect the MCU in any major way. However, the series altogether turned out to be a success for the studios. Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch is speculated to be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is confirmed for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Know Upcoming Marvel movies

Besides Black Widow, Upcoming Marvel movies in 2021 are Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the first two films will introduce all-new superheroes in the MCU, the third Spider-man project brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker, with several old villains like Jamie Foxx as Elector and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. Fans are waiting to see how the new stories unfold.