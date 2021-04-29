'Black Widow' New Promo Out: Scarlett Johansson Starrer To Explore Natasha's Backstory

Black Widow has been one of the highly anticipated projects of Marvel Studios which is set to arrive on the big screen soon. Fans have been waiting for its release for quite some time now ever since it got delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic last year. With just a few months remaining for its release, Marvel Studios has released a short promo with regards to the film on National Super Hero Day. Describing the journey of her character, Scarlett Johansson appears in the new video and shares a few words on what to be expected from the film.

Scarlett Johansson teases the story of Natasha Romanoff in the new Black Widow promo

Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow is among the prominent characters of the MCU played by Scarlett Johansson. The news of the character getting its own spin-off film had created a lot of excitement among fans, who have been waiting for over a decade to get a glimpse at Black Widow’s story on the big screen. In the latest promo of Black Widow, Scarlett made an appearance herself, sharing a brief reminder of her character’s involvement in the previous MCU films. Watch the new Black Widow featurette here.

Johansson talked about how Natasha was the first person to receive a call when the "Avengers" were first being formed. She then described Natasha’s journey of battling Loki, the Winter Soldier, Ultron and finally the henchmen of Thanos. The actor then said that while not much is known about the background of the former "KGB spy" Natasha Romanoff, this film would portray the beginning of her character. The promo also included a few clips of the upcoming film, where Natasha delivers a line, “I have lived many lives”.

While the character of Natasha Romanoff was killed off in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow promises to give a peek into the backstory of the fan-favourite Avenger. The movie will star a few other popular actors besides Johansson herself, including Florence Pugh, David Harbour, William Hurt and Rachel Weisz among others. The film is set to release in theatres on July 9.

Promo image courtesy: Black Widow Instagram